Canada reach highest-ever FIFA World Rankings spot, USMNT drop below Mexico

The Canadian men’s national team have reached their highest-ever spot in the FIFA World Rankings, clocking in at No. 33 in the February 2022 update as they sit on the verge of a Qatar 2022 World Cup spot.

Head coach John Herdman’s team is atop the Concacaf Octagonal standings with 25 points, the byproduct of going undefeated through 11 matches (7W-0L-4D).

Les Rouges’ seven-spot climb is aided by a 2-0 win over the United States in their winter trio of World Cup qualifiers, with head coach Gregg Berhalter’s team dropping two places to No. 13 overall. The USMNT sit second in the Octagonal standings (21 spots) and on track for a Qatar 2022 World Cup berth, too.