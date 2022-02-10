Canada reach highest-ever FIFA World Rankings spot, USMNT drop below Mexico

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Canadian men’s national team have reached their highest-ever spot in the FIFA World Rankings, clocking in at No. 33 in the February 2022 update as they sit on the verge of a Qatar 2022 World Cup spot.

Head coach John Herdman’s team is atop the Concacaf Octagonal standings with 25 points, the byproduct of going undefeated through 11 matches (7W-0L-4D).

Les Rouges’ seven-spot climb is aided by a 2-0 win over the United States in their winter trio of World Cup qualifiers, with head coach Gregg Berhalter’s team dropping two places to No. 13 overall. The USMNT sit second in the Octagonal standings (21 spots) and on track for a Qatar 2022 World Cup berth, too.

The shift for head coach Gregg Berhalter’s team pushes them one spot below Mexico (No. 12 overall) before a March 24 battle at Estadio Azteca between the regional rivals. El Tri are third in the Octagonal standings by virtue of the goal-differential tiebreaker.

Three Octagonal games remain, with Concacaf’s top three finishers earning an automatic World Cup spot. The region’s fourth-place team will head to an inter-confederation playoff.

The below table contains Concacaf’s top 10 teams in the FIFA World Rankings update, while Belgium remain in the top spot.

Concacaf Top 10 – February 2022 FIFA World Rankings
Country
Ranking
Mexico
12
United States
13
Canada
33
Costa Rica
42
Jamaica
62
Panama
63
El Salvador
70
Honduras
78
Curacao
80
Haiti
87
