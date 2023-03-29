Canada dominate Honduras to reach Concacaf Nations League semifinals

Les Rouges, who had already qualified for this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup, needed a win or a draw in their de-facto homecoming since making a historic trip to the FIFA 2022 World Cup. Meanwhile, Los Catrachos must settle for a Gold Cup spot after slotting second in their regional group.

Canada’s two-headed forward duo of Cyle Larin and Jonathan David made the difference, just as they did in last Saturday’s 2-0 win at Curaçao. They helped stake a 3-0 lead by the 49th minute, as Larin scored both via combination play with Toronto midfielder Jonathan Osorio and from a corner kick before David cleaned up a rebound off former New England Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan's cross.

Honduras clawed one back in the 73rd minute when striker Jorge Benguché flicked a corner kick to the far post, having beaten former CF Montréal defender Alistair Johnston in the air. Yet comeback hopes were firmly squashed in the 86th minute when, for good measure, Osorio capped a swift move down the right side when combining with TFC teammate Ayo Akinola.