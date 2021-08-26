Canada announce roster for opening Octagonal 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

The Canada men's national team has announced its roster for its upcoming Concacaf Final Round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in September and there's plenty of MLS representation to be found among head coach John Herdman's 23-man group.
New England Revolution standout Tajon Buchanan, Colorado Rapids midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, Nashville SC's Alistair Johnston, the Vancouver Whitecaps' Maxime Crépeau and Lucas Cavallini, Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio, Liam Fraser and Richie Laryea, as well as Samuel Piette, Kamal Miller and James Pantemis of CF Montréal have all received call-ups for the upcoming qualifiers, which include two home games at BMO Field in Toronto and one away bout at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. '
The home matches at BMO will see Canada will take on Honduras on Sept. 2 (8:05 pm ET | OneSoccer) and El Salvador on Sept. 8 (7:30 pm ET |OneSoccer), with a massive clash with the US men's national team in Nashville set for Sept. 5 (8 pm ET | FS1, UniMás, TUDN).
The above listed group of MLSers will join a unit that's also headlined by former Whitecaps' homegrown and current Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, as well as Lille forward and Ligue 1 champion Jonathan David.
Check out Canada's full roster below.
Canada roster for September World Cup Qualifiers
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Milan Borjan — FK Crvena zvezda (Red Star Belgrade)
- Maxime Crépeau — Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- James Pantemis — CF Montréal
DEFENDERS (8)
- Doneil Henry — Suwon Samsung Bluewings
- Scott Kennedy — SSV Jahn Regensburg
- Kamal Miller — CF Montréal
- Steven Vitória — Moreirense FC
- Samuel Adekugbe — Hatayspor FC
- Alphonso Davies — Bayern Munich
- Alistair Johnston — Nashville SC
- Richie Laryea — Toronto FC
MIDFIELDERS (7)
- Stephen Eustáquio — FC Paços de Ferreira
- Liam Fraser — Toronto FC
- Atiba Hutchinson — Beşiktaş JK
- Mark-Anthony Kaye — Colorado Rapids
- Jonathan Osorio — Toronto FC
- Samuel Piette — CF Montréal
- David Wotherspoon — St. Johnstone FC
FORWARDS (5)
- Tajon Buchanan — New England Revolution
- Lucas Cavallini — Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Jonathan David — Lille OSC
- David Junior Hoilett — Reading FC
- Cyle Larin — Beşiktaş JK