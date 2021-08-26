Canada announce roster for opening Octagonal 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Canada men's national team has announced its roster for its upcoming Concacaf Final Round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in September and there's plenty of MLS representation to be found among head coach John Herdman's 23-man group.

New England Revolution standout Tajon Buchanan, Colorado Rapids midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, Nashville SC's Alistair Johnston, the Vancouver Whitecaps' Maxime Crépeau and Lucas Cavallini, Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio, Liam Fraser and Richie Laryea, as well as Samuel Piette, Kamal Miller and James Pantemis of CF Montréal have all received call-ups for the upcoming qualifiers, which include two home games at BMO Field in Toronto and one away bout at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. '

The home matches at BMO will see Canada will take on Honduras on Sept. 2 (8:05 pm ET | OneSoccer) and El Salvador on Sept. 8 (7:30 pm ET |OneSoccer), with a massive clash with the US men's national team in Nashville set for Sept. 5 (8 pm ET | FS1, UniMás, TUDN).

The above listed group of MLSers will join a unit that's also headlined by former Whitecaps' homegrown and current Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, as well as Lille forward and Ligue 1 champion Jonathan David.

Check out Canada's full roster below.

Canada roster for September World Cup Qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS (3)

  • Milan Borjan — FK Crvena zvezda (Red Star Belgrade)
  • Maxime Crépeau — Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • James Pantemis — CF Montréal

DEFENDERS (8)

  • Doneil Henry — Suwon Samsung Bluewings 
  • Scott Kennedy — SSV Jahn Regensburg
  • Kamal Miller — CF Montréal
  • Steven Vitória — Moreirense FC
  • Samuel Adekugbe — Hatayspor FC
  • Alphonso Davies — Bayern Munich
  • Alistair Johnston — Nashville SC
  • Richie Laryea — Toronto FC

MIDFIELDERS (7)

  • Stephen Eustáquio — FC Paços de Ferreira
  • Liam Fraser — Toronto FC
  • Atiba Hutchinson — Beşiktaş JK
  • Mark-Anthony Kaye — Colorado Rapids
  • Jonathan Osorio — Toronto FC
  • Samuel Piette — CF Montréal
  • David Wotherspoon — St. Johnstone FC

FORWARDS (5)

  • Tajon Buchanan — New England Revolution
  • Lucas Cavallini — Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Jonathan David — Lille OSC
  • David Junior Hoilett — Reading FC
  • Cyle Larin — Beşiktaş JK
Canada Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Advertising

Related Stories

BMO Field to host Canada's September home World Cup Qualifiers
Sources: New England close to agreeing deal for Tajon Buchanan to Club Brugge; not yet final
Canada player ratings: Tajon Buchanan, Maxime Crepeau shine in Gold Cup semifinal

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
"Much more united on and off the pitch": Inter Miami on upswing ahead of Orlando derby clash
Rivalry Week

"Much more united on and off the pitch": Inter Miami on upswing ahead of Orlando derby clash
Canada announce roster for opening Octagonal 2022 World Cup Qualifiers
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Canada announce roster for opening Octagonal 2022 World Cup Qualifiers
Gregg Berhalter describes how the USMNT secured Ricardo Pepi
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Gregg Berhalter describes how the USMNT secured Ricardo Pepi
Watch: LAFC's Jordan Harvey and Galaxy's Julian Araujo on what makes El Trafico so special
Rivalry Week

Watch: LAFC's Jordan Harvey and Galaxy's Julian Araujo on what makes El Trafico so special
Philadelphia homegrown Quinn Sullivan wins Week 21 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

Philadelphia homegrown Quinn Sullivan wins Week 21 AT&T Goal of the Week
Sporting Kansas City appeal of Remi Walter red card denied by Independent Review Panel
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Sporting Kansas City appeal of Remi Walter red card denied by Independent Review Panel
More News
Video
Video
2021 MLS All-Star Game full shootout
7:53

2021 MLS All-Star Game full shootout
HIGHLIGHTS: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars | August 25, 2021
4:25

HIGHLIGHTS: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars | August 25, 2021
Watch MLS in 15 from MLS vs. Liga MX All-Stars | August 25, 2021
15:15

Watch MLS in 15 from MLS vs. Liga MX All-Stars | August 25, 2021
MISS: Nani, MLS All-Stars - Penalty Shootout
0:22

MISS: Nani, MLS All-Stars - Penalty Shootout
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.