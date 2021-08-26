Canada announce roster for opening Octagonal 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

The Canada men's national team has announced its roster for its upcoming Concacaf Final Round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in September and there's plenty of MLS representation to be found among head coach John Herdman's 23-man group.

The home matches at BMO will see Canada will take on Honduras on Sept. 2 (8:05 pm ET | OneSoccer) and El Salvador on Sept. 8 (7:30 pm ET |OneSoccer), with a massive clash with the US men's national team in Nashville set for Sept. 5 (8 pm ET | FS1, UniMás, TUDN).

The above listed group of MLSers will join a unit that's also headlined by former Whitecaps' homegrown and current Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, as well as Lille forward and Ligue 1 champion Jonathan David.