Columbus Crew ride offensive outburst to top of East 

The Columbus Crew are the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.

“I’m happy that we did well and I’m happy with the start we had since the beginning of the season,” head coach Wilfried Nancy said after the game.

The Crew won again on Saturday night, 4-2 over Charlotte FC , making it five victories in their last six matches to take sole possession of first place in the East (7W-1L-3D record, 24 points).

“The idea is to score a tap-in,” Nancy said. “Sometimes it’s not the case. It was interesting to see we can score in many ways.”

Plus, the Crew’s burgeoning talent around Rossi also got on the board in their statement victory. Midfielder Dylan Chambost scored his first MLS goal, crashed the net to tap home a rebound from a Rossi shot to open the scoring. In the second half, attackers Aziel Jackson and Jacen Russell-Rowe added to the scoring.

Star attacker Diego Rossi has led the way for Columbus’s high-powered attack thus far. The Uruguayan international put the Crew ahead 2-0 with a 39th-minute penalty kick, increasing his tally to six goals and an assist on the season.

Offensive onslaught

The Crew's four-goal outburst overcame tallies from Wilfried Zaha and Liel Abada.

“We had a good first half, except the last two or three minutes where we conceded the first goal,” Nancy said. “After that, the group stayed calm and addressed certain things. They raised the intensity mentally and and they were able to stay on task and score the second goal.”

Columbus managed to break down one of the league's best defenses. The four goals were the most Charlotte have given up in a game since June 3, 2023 – when they lost by the same scoreline to the Crew.

The Crew will get another chance to prove their attacking bona fides next Saturday at second-place Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+). And in three weeks’ time, they’ll get a chance at a rematch with Charlotte.