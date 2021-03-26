Canada 5, Bermuda 1 | Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Match Recap

Bermuda, who made their Concacaf Gold Cup debut in 2019, got on the scoresheet in the 63rd minute via Kane Crichlow after goalkeeper Milan Borjan mishandled a routine cross. It wasn’t enough to stave off defeat, though, when facing a Canadian team that hadn’t played since a January 2020 international friendly against Iceland due to challenges around the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We said it was about being dominant and taking control, but we also knew there would be frustrating periods, that this team would take some time to find some rhythm, and I’m really proud of them, because it’s not easy,” Canada head coach John Herdman said. “These guys have been away for a long time and when they found their rhythm in those patches, it just shows what this team can do and also how exciting the talent is coming through.”