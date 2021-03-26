Canada 5, Bermuda 1 | Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Match Recap

Canada started their World Cup qualifying bid on the front foot Thursday night, rolling past Bermuda 5-1 in a Concacaf First Round match at Exploria Stadium, the home of Orlando City SC.
Les Rouges were paced by a Cyle Larin hat trick, with the former Orlando City striker scoring twice before halftime and then in the 68th minute to truly put the game out of reach. Larin, the 2015 MLS Rookie of the Year, is enjoying a strong year with Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas. All three of his goals were set up by Vancouver Whitecaps homegrown and current Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.
Canada also earned a goal through Toronto FC outside back Richie Laryea in the 53rd minute, as he raced behind the Bermuda defense and finished with his right foot. Laryea was eventually replaced in the 69th minute by Nashville SC fullback Alistair Johnston, who made his senior-team debut.
The final Canadian goal arrived in the 81st minute through Theo Corbeanu, who scored early into his international debut. The 18-year-old has Toronto FC academy roots, though is coming through at Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.
Bermuda, who made their Concacaf Gold Cup debut in 2019, got on the scoresheet in the 63rd minute via Kane Crichlow after goalkeeper Milan Borjan mishandled a routine cross. It wasn’t enough to stave off defeat, though, when facing a Canadian team that hadn’t played since a January 2020 international friendly against Iceland due to challenges around the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We said it was about being dominant and taking control, but we also knew there would be frustrating periods, that this team would take some time to find some rhythm, and I’m really proud of them, because it’s not easy,” Canada head coach John Herdman said. “These guys have been away for a long time and when they found their rhythm in those patches, it just shows what this team can do and also how exciting the talent is coming through.”
Canada are drawn into Group B for Concacaf’s opening round of qualifying ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They await one-off games against the Cayman Islands (March 28), Aruba (June 5) and Suriname (June 8), with Group B's winner facing Group E's winner in a Second Round, head-to-head series. That winner will then reach the Concacaf Final Round, where the final eight teams will vie for spots in Qatar.
Goals
- 19’ – CAN – Cyle Larin
- 27’ – CAN – Cyle Larin
- 53’ – CAN – Richie Laryea
- 63’ – BER – Kane Crichlow
- 68’ – CAN – Cyle Larin
- 81’ – CAN – Theo Corbeanu
Lineups
Canada: Milan Borjan – Richie Laryea (69' Alistair Johnston), Steven Vitoria, Kamal Miller, Samuel Adekugbe (78' David Wotherspoon) – Junior Hoilett (78' Theo Corbeanu), Atiba Hutchinson, Stephen Eustaquio (78' Samuel Piette), Alphonso Davies – Cyle Larin (69' Liam Miller), Lucas Cavallini
Bermuda: Dale Eve – Eusebio Blankendal, Dante Leverock (83' Jomei Bean-Lindo), Jaylon Bather, Calon Minors, Roger Lee – Lejuan Simmons (64' Knory Scott), Kane Crichlow, Chase Brangman – Cecoy Robinson (73' London Steede-Jackson), Jordan Outerbridge