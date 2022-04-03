“Can’t wait”: Undefeated LAFC turn their attention to El Trafico

LAFC earned an important road result Saturday night with a 4-2 win over a stubborn Orlando City SC that came back twice in the first half.

As the only team in the Western Conference still undefeated after five games with a 4W-0L-1D record, it’s all going according to plan for the first-year coach, who has taken a team that didn’t make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last year to the top of the conference early on.

“Orlando played extremely well the first half and I also thought that we played quite poorly and defended poorly,” LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo said in his postgame press conference. “We had to make an adjustment during the half and then I thought we had better control of the game. We found a way to win, and I’m pleased with that.”

With the game tied at two at the break, the Black & Gold found a way to correct their shortcomings and answer the game’s demands in the second half under the pouring rain in Florida.

“It builds confidence in what we do. It builds trust in our work,” Cherundolo said of his team’s positive start to the season. “Getting everybody back after the international break is always tricky but continuing with our winning ways was very important tonight.”

It’s all coming together at a perfect time for LAFC, who will come face-to-face with the LA Galaxy next Saturday in what will be a new edition of El Trafico at Dignity Health Sports Park (7:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes).