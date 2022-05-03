Can Seattle Sounders reach "immortality"? Garth Lagerwey on historic CCL opportunity vs. Pumas

“It's a fun exercise in that when you compare that 2011 team, that first finalist, to the 2022 Sounders and look at how far the league's come. I think we spend some time saying we want to go faster, we want to go faster, we want to get better, but in 11 years we have come an awful long way.”

“… What's striking is how different that fact pattern is now. This is a level playing field. The payrolls are relatively similar between us and Pumas. We now have guys that have played in World Cups and Copa Libertadores and Copa Americas and won those competitions. You have that talent, not in one guy [or] one DP, but you've got it all over the roster. You have multiple guys that are going to play in the World Cup.

“At that time, when you're playing against Monterrey whose budget is five X what ours was, maybe more, and then have Suazo and they have Aldo [de Nigris] and they have some guys who are just incredible players relative to where MLS was at that time, that was a David-Goliath scenario,” Lagerwey told Extratime from Seattle earlier this week.

The Claret-and-Cobalt lost that series 3-2 on aggregate, falling 1-0 in Leg 2 at Rio Tinto Stadium behind Chilean striker Humberto Suazo’s goal just before halftime. They, just like Seattle last week vs. Pumas UNAM, had drawn 2-2 in Mexico in comeback fashion.

Now the general manager and president of soccer at Seattle Sounders FC , Lagerwey was the key architect of Real Salt Lake ’s rise some dozen-or-so years ago, including their run to the 2011 CCL Final against Liga MX’s CF Monterrey.

That spending conversation has shaded MLS and Liga MX meetings at this stage, with RSL’s shortcoming the start of four CCL Final losses in league history as the continental club crown and a FIFA Club World Cup spot prove elusive.

But Lagerwey sees the gap narrowing, too, with Toronto FC (2018) and LAFC (2020) both reaching finals across the past half-decade. And there are bigger-picture elements at play, in Lagerwey’s view, especially as the reimagined Leagues Cup arrives in 2023 and these bordering leagues pause their respective seasons for one month during the summer. There are US men’s national team implications, too.

“I think you're really seeing potentially a more competitive Liga MX-MLS interaction, and one of the things that's really cool for our team, when you look at maybe how we've been doing this, we've beaten three Mexican teams in the last 12 months,” Lagerwey said. “If you look at [beating] Tigres and Santos Laguna and Leon between Leagues Cup and Champions League, those experiences didn't happen five years ago, 10 years ago. So I think it's pretty incredible that our guys are as well-prepared that they can be.

“Then, look, I think it's an exciting time to be an American soccer fan. We qualify with the youngest team in this cycle to reach the World Cup and obviously we're hosting in 2026. One of the things that's really resonated in this week has been with the entire Pacific Northwest community, with all of Seattle, to say this is our last chance to impress FIFA that we should be a host city for the 2026 World Cup.