Seattle Sounders to break CCL Final attendance record vs. Pumas

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Seattle Sounders fans

A record-breaking crowd awaits Seattle Sounders FC when they look to make history Wednesday night at Lumen Field against Liga MX’s Pumas UNAM (10 pm ET | FS1, TUDN).

The Rave Green are set to break the standalone attendance record for a Concacaf Champions League Final match, selling more than 61,000 tickets for their Leg 2 game after playing to a 2-2 draw in Mexico City for Leg 1.

They’ll surpass the 61,004 fans that watched CF Montréal face Club América at Stade Olympique in 2015's CCL Final second leg. Wednesday's match could also become the largest-ever crowd on-hand in CCL history, with 66,208 fans attending the 2015 semifinal second leg between Club América and Herediano at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Seattle last surpassed an attendance of 60,000 during MLS Cup 2019, when 69,274 fans watched head coach Brian Schmetzer’s team defeat Toronto FC, 3-1. The Sounders have surpassed the 60,000 mark on eight prior occasions at Lumen Field, posting an unbeaten 7W-0L-1D record.

Limited inventory in Lumen Field’s upper bowl remains (300-level section), and fans wishing to attend can still secure tickets at SoundersFC.com/Tickets.

Should Seattle win, they’d be MLS’s first winner of the CCL’s modern-day version after four clubs previously fell at this stage of the continental tournament. The CCL trophy and a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup are on the line.

