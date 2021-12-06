Can Seattle's Jordan Morris return to USMNT after injury layoff?

It's been over two years since Jordan Morris last played for the US men's national team , scoring a Concacaf Nations League brace against Cuba on Nov. 19, 2019.

"For me, it's just doing what I normally do: trying to stretch teams, get in behind, use my speed to unbalance teams. I think I could bring that, but I'm just grateful to be back in this camp and look forward to continuing to work."

"For me, it's just trying to get back to my best and try to get back part of that group," Morris said. "That was a big goal of mine throughout my rehab, was get back part of the national team. That was the main goal, was to recover, get back to my best as quickly as possible and try and get back in with this group because that just means everything.

Speaking with reporters following his first training session back, the 27-year-old is clearly relishing an opportunity to possibly contribute to a bid for Qatar 2022.

Now, after returning from a torn ACL he suffered while on loan with Swansea City, the Seattle Sounders forward is on head coach Gregg Berhalter's 26-man roster for the USMNT's December camp . The gathering includes a Dec. 18 friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina, plus will help maintain sharpness in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying campaign.

Morris has 10 goals across 39 USMNT appearances, featuring prominently at the 2017 and 2019 Gold Cups. But with two ACL tears over the last several years, and the COVID-19 pandemic putting the program on a lengthy pause, Morris' international career has experienced stops and starts.

Upon making his return in November, Morris featured in Seattle's final two regular-season matches and into extra time of their Round One match against Real Salt Lake in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, which ended in a penalty-kick defeat. Slowly but surely, he's regaining confidence.

"I think a lot of it is about continuing to get that sharpness and fitness level back up because I was just getting back when we got knocked out of the playoffs," Morris said. "And so I think this camp is a great opportunity to get back in with the group and continue to get my sharpness and fitness levels up heading into a big year next year.