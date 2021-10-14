Can Carlos Vela's return propel LAFC over the playoff line?

LAFC are running out of time to get above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line, but superstar forward Carlos Vela is almost back to help the cause.

Head coach Bob Bradley was pleased to announce that Vela and midfielder Eduard Atuesta have returned to light training over October's international break, but was quick to caution that neither are in full training.

"I guess that would make them questionable for Saturday against San Jose," Bradley told media about their upcoming match at Banc of California Stadium (3:30 pm ET | Univision, TUDN, Twitter). He later added that it is "unlikely" either would be able to start but hopes both will be available off the bench.

Atuesta was removed after 63 minutes in their last game on October 4, while Vela has missed the Black & Gold's last eight games with a hamstring injury. He missed three games at the beginning of the season with a different injury as well.

LAFC seemingly have been waiting to play their strongest lineup for the better part of two seasons. Vela missed a ton of time in 2020, then ahead of the playoffs, Diego Rossi and Brian Rodriguez were out due to COVID-19 protocols. This year, Rossi has been loaned to Fenerbahce, Mark-Anthony Kaye got traded to the Colorado Rapids and Eddie Segura is out for the season with an ACL tear.