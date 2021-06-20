Columbus Crew revel in "perfect" Dos a Cero finale at Historic Crew Stadium

“It was very important for our supporters and the past players that we won this last game in this very special stadium,” Porter said after the Crew’s 2-0 victory over Chicago Fire FC. “Imagine the fireworks if we had a loss? It wouldn’t have been nice. Three wins in a row, that’s great, the performance was good — that’s great, but this was one thats bigger than those things. It’s a big win for the club to cement this fitting and perfect ending to what’s been a very special stadium in this club’s fabric of history.”