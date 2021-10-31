Caleb Porter channels Ted Lasso for playoff-chasing Columbus Crew

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

It's unclear if Caleb Porter is donning a fake mustache and dressing up as everyone’s favorite AFC Richmond coach on Halloween.

But the Columbus Crew coach did have some Ted Lasso-like messaging in his post-match press conference Saturday night, even if it wasn't Trent Crimm from the Independent asking the questions.

Porter repeated the word “believe” numerous times after the Crew rallied from an early deficit to defeat D.C. United 3-1 at Audi Field.

“We didn't let an early goal shake us or rattle us. I think you saw our belief. That was a big edge for us in the match,” Porter said. “We have a bunch of guys who believe, believe in our quality, believe that we can be in the playoffs and expect to be there.”

The defending MLS Cup champions are two points below the playoff line with one game to play — home for Chicago Fire FC on Decision Day (3:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

FiveThirtyEight doesn't necessarily share in that same belief, giving the Crew an eight percent chance to make the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

But Porter’s belief is based on the club’s current form — 6-2-2 in their last 10 games, including consecutive wins after a gutting 2-1 home defeat to the New York Red Bulls last Saturday. 

“We have performed extremely well,” Porter said. "Obviously we’re cutting it close. But we're healthy, we're flying, we’re in form and we're peaking. I think it's in the cards. I believe.”

Porter knows part of that belief is based on needing midweek help ahead of Decision Day. But if the Crew can play the way they did against D.C. United, and get performances from every position, Porter said, the coach is confident his side can make some noise in the postseason. 

“Obviously we cut it tight, we’re going to rely on the last game and this midweek on a few results,” Porter said. "I sure hope we get in because we have to be one of the most dangerous teams. The way we played tonight, there's not a team that can beat us if we can play that way on both sides of the ball.”

You have to be in it, to win it, but that's exactly what Porter thinks his team can do if they get into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. 

“We're playing Chicago on our home field and hopefully with a good result we can get in the playoffs,” Porter said. “Because I think if we can get in, we can win it.”

Recap: Minnesota United 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

