Report: New England Revolution's Tajon Buchanan drawing overseas interest

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

New England Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan is generating overseas interest, with French, Dutch and German clubs emerging as potential suitors for his services, according to a report from TSN Sports in Canada.

Buchanan is currently training with the Canada men's national team, where his country is getting set for a pair of upcoming World Cup Qualifiers on June 5 and June 8. The 22-year-old is in search of his first senior cap, with TSN's Matthew Scianitti reporting on Saturday that he's now also on the radar of clubs in those aforementioned countries.

Buchanan has emerged as a key contributor for the Revs since being selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. In three seasons, he's made 41 appearances, logged over 1,900 minutes and posted three goals and five assists.

It certainly makes for an interesting decision for Bruce Arena and the rest of the Revs' club brass as the next MLS transfer window looms from July 5-August 5. New England have established themselves as an Eastern Conference frontrunner in the early going of the 2021 season, currently residing atop the Eastern Conference table at 5-1-2 and 17 points.

Buchanan has been a key part of that, starting six of those eight games and posting one goal and one assist across 478 minutes.

