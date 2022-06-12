"We’re not gonna reinvent ourselves": Revolution manage just fine without Buksa, Turner

Head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena made that much clear after Sunday's 2-1 win at Sporting Kansas City - a result that extended their unbeaten run to six straight in their first match since the departure of top goalscorer Adam Buksa and with goalkeeper Matt Turner's move to Arsenal just days away.

Another fan favorite, Gustavo Bou, was the main man for New England at Children's Mercy Park, opening the score with a flashy finish at the half-hour mark and forcing a rebound from Tim Melia that Emmanuel Boateng pushed into the back of the net for the game winner three minutes from time.

For Arena, that was more than enough proof to show that his team will adapt, not change completely after losing two of his best players.