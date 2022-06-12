"We’re not gonna reinvent ourselves": Revolution manage just fine without Buksa, Turner

Whatever you do, don't call them the "new-look Revolution."
Head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena made that much clear after Sunday's 2-1 win at Sporting Kansas City - a result that extended their unbeaten run to six straight in their first match since the departure of top goalscorer Adam Buksa and with goalkeeper Matt Turner's move to Arsenal just days away.
Another fan favorite, Gustavo Bou, was the main man for New England at Children's Mercy Park, opening the score with a flashy finish at the half-hour mark and forcing a rebound from Tim Melia that Emmanuel Boateng pushed into the back of the net for the game winner three minutes from time.
For Arena, that was more than enough proof to show that his team will adapt, not change completely after losing two of his best players.
"We’re not gonna reinvent ourselves, but we’re going to play to our strengths," Arena said. "Let’s get some games under our belt. Adam hasn’t been gone that long. Gustavo is coming back [from injury]. We’ll be bringing back [Henry] Kessler."
Arena was just as dismissive of Taylor Twellman, the former Revolution striker and current ESPN commentator who claimed that the club was in the market for a DP no. 9 to replace Buksa.
"How would he possibly know that? That is not an accurate statement."
Still, there were some noticeable new faces helping out the cause on Sunday, specifically Dylan Borrero, who set up Bou's opening goal with a dime of a pass in his first start since signing from Atletico Mineiro in April, and Djordje Petrovic, who made his MLS debut in goal.
"Petro was good the entire game, he got a little more experience. [With more experience] he's probably gonna make the save on the [Johnny Russell game-tying] free kick," Arena said. "It was a very good free kick, don’t get me wrong."
Speaking through a translator, Borrero referred to the burgeoning relationship with Bou that's already producing results after just one game.
"Every training session, every day we understand each other more. He talks to me a lot, he has experience, tells me about his movements," the Colombian midfielder said. "It was great to be able to give the assist."
For Boateng, a playmaker like Borrero has all the attributes needed to thrive with the Revs.
"He’s a great player, always positive. I'm excited, really," he said. "We're looking for him to have a lot more contributions like this going forward."