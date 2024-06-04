Brian Gutiérrez lifts Chicago Fire FC | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Energy Moment of the Matchday

Chicago Fire FC picked up a big result Saturday, turning a 1-0 deficit against the LA Galaxy into a 2-1 victory at Soldier Field. That included Brian Gutiérrez scoring a 61st-minute goal, the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 18.

Playing as an attacking midfielder with Xherdan Shaqiri on international duty for Switzerland, the 20-year-old homegrown made the most of his opportunity, intercepting a pass in midfield and driving at the Galaxy backline before his low shot from distance hit both posts and trickled over the line.

After helping set up Hugo Cuypers' 32nd-minute equalizer, Gutiérrez's goal proved to be the winner for a Fire team desperate for all three points.

"It's just good to see a lot of guys play with a lot of confidence and belief. And a big one, we talked about [Brian Gutiérrez], who is huge," Fire head coach Frank Klopas said. "He continues to grow within every game. He's putting the team and moments on his shoulder. He can make the difference, that's for sure. He's great. Really great to watch on the eye, for the fans."

After the June international break, the Fire return with a June 15 visit to Toronto FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

