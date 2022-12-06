Brazilian star: Evander ticks “every box” for Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers long planned to use a Designated Player spot on an attacking midfielder this winter. They had long identified their top target, even if it seemed a bit of an ambitious profile from the outside.

“It’s a big club in MLS, a club that has a strong team,” Evander said at his introductory presser. “I’m very happy to join.”

“It was huge to have this done,” Grabavoy said. “It’s important for the team to know we have a big, big addition to try and improve the group.”

Sources say the deal is around $10 million. He will occupy one of the club’s three Designated Player slots.

“Usually, I’m pretty conservative with my approach,” technical director Ned Grabavoy told MLSsoccer.com said with a laugh. “But yeah you have to, from the beginning, have the mutual understanding of why it’s such a good opportunity and why the moment is right in his career.”

On Monday, after numerous trips to Denmark to scout and hammer out a deal, the Timbers officially announced the acquisition of Evander on a club-record transfer.

Brazilian midfielder Evander had excelled for a few years with Danish Superliga club FC Midtjylland, performing consistently in that domestic league, appearing in the UEFA Champions League and then racking up assists in the UEFA Europa League. Entering his prime at 24 years old, players of this profile are sought-after and often move on elsewhere in Europe.

A new era

Evander departs Midtjylland as the Europa League's leader in assists this season, ahead of Dutch World Cup breakout star Cody Gakpo, Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen and more. The Brazilian will play as a No. 10 in Portland but has experience a bit deeper in the midfield, as the Timbers opted to pursue a player of that profile rather than a second forward-type.

“We really had a clear idea of what we wanted,” Grabavoy said. “Going through the process, when you start to look at every box we wanted to tick, Evander ticked all of them.”

The Timbers have a new face for their attack after missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last year for the first time since 2016. Portland are working to transition between eras after making two MLS Cup finals (2018 and 2021).

Club legend Diego Valeri moved on after the 2021 season, while talisman Sebastián Blanco turns 35 in March and hasn’t surpassed 2,000 minutes in a season since 2019.

“The biggest goal for us was to really start to get younger, to re-establish part of the core to hopefully keep some of these players together for three to five years and go again,” Grabavoy said.

Evander will slot in as the No. 10, with fellow DPs Blanco and Yimmi Chara, as well as U22 Initiative signing Santiago Moreno and veteran Dairon Asprilla, the main options on either flank. Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Felipe Mora are options at center forward, though the Timbers are looking to add another striker as well.