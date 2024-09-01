Bragging rights for Bürki vs. Reus as St. Louis dent LA's Shield hopes

Bürki made a comfortable save on the free kick, one of a handful that helped St. Louis pull out the upset victory.

“To see him getting ready for the free kick, even if it's not the best position, I was a little bit extra focused,” he said.

When Reus stood over a second half free kick with St. Louis clinging to a 2-1 lead, Bürki admitted to feeling a little nervous.

“His quality is without question one of the best in Europe,” Bürki said after the game.

Reus gets first Galaxy start

Reus, meanwhile, made his first start for the Galaxy after a brilliant debut in their 2-0 victory last week against Atlanta United. Reus played 77 minutes — something Bürki and St. Louis apparently did not expect.

“Him and Roman are tight. [Reus] BS’d him all week and told him he was only gonna play 30 minutes,” St. Louis interim coach John Hackworth said with a laugh after the game.

Bürki confirmed Hackworth’s account — but noted they only talked soon after Reus’ debut against Atlanta.

“I asked [Reus] at the beginning of the week how the game was. He said, ‘After the first sprint I was dead, no way I'm gonna play 90 minutes [next week],’” said Bürki, who added they didn’t text again that week given the upcoming clash.

The two were teammates for seven years with Borussia Dortmund. Bürki joined St. Louis for the expansion season in 2023, and Reus followed this summer.

Reus, meanwhile, said the heat in St. Louis was difficult to play in, but that wasn't why the Galaxy lost.

“We lost too many balls in areas where we should not do many mistakes, and then we lost the control of the game because of the mistakes, what we did. It was, yeah, it was hard for us to create big chances," he said.