Brad Guzan gives Atlanta United fighting chance: "We've got to win"

Saba Lobjanidze raised the tension level with an unexpected equalizer shortly before halftime, but Jordi Alba 's long-range stunner in the second half eventually titled the balance, 2-1 , in favor of the Herons.

The 40-year-old made eight saves overall, almost single-handedly preventing Miami from running away with it after Luis Suárez ’s second-minute opener.

Atlanta United captain Brad Guzan did just that Friday night at Chase Stadium, stopping everything Inter Miami ’s superstar No. 10 threw his way to turn their Round One Best-of-3 Series opener into something of a nail-biter.

"Our backs are against the wall now. We've got to go into Game 2, we've got to win. Very simple. It's all we can do."

"We've had our backs against the wall for quite some time now, and when our backs have been against the wall, we've found a way," Guzan told reporters after the match, already looking ahead to a do-or-die Game 2 scheduled for Nov. 2 back home at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Defying the odds

Atlanta rode an improbable series of Decision Day results into the ninth and final Eastern Conference spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. They then pulled off a dramatic penalty shootout win over CF Montréal in the Wild Card game to earn the right to take on Supporters' Shield-winning Miami.

For Guzan, who saved Tom Pearce's shot from the spot in the 5-4 PK shootout victory, the Five Stripes should take pride in what they've achieved over the past week – and make the most of this golden opportunity against arguably the most high-profile team in MLS history.

"You have to enjoy these moments. When you're in these types of situations, there's no guarantee that you're one, gonna be in the playoffs next year or two, go on some sort of run or have success," said Guzan, a 2018 MLS Cup winner with Atlanta. "And so when you're in these moments, you got to try to enjoy them.