Bouanga & Moreira: The friendship behind LAFC vs. Columbus Crew

The smile started small, but quickly rippled across Steven Moreira ’s face as he stood pitchside at Lower.com Field last December, fielding questions from journalists the day before one of the biggest games of his life.

Asked how he'll cope with the menacing attack of LAFC , opponents of his Columbus Crew in the 2023 MLS Cup final, the center back immediately called out one danger man in particular.

If the French-Cabo Verdean defender actually landed any such blows on his friend as he went toe-to-toe with the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, he got away with it. Moreira was whistled for nary a single foul throughout 90-plus minutes of a masterclass performance from him and his entire team that earned Columbus their third league title, and dethroned the reigning champs from Los Angeles.

“Moreira's ability to pocket Bouanga and still get forward as a right-sided center back/hybrid midfielder was remarkable,” wrote MLSsoccer.com’s Ben Wright in his player ratings, giving Moreira an 8.5/10 grade for being “nearly perfect defensively without sacrificing any effectiveness going forward.”

That said, Bouanga still scored, a 74th-minute conversion of his own rebound that cut the Crew’s 2-0 lead in half and set up a tense finish. It’s not often that a defender is so widely lauded even after his mark finds the net; such is the LAFC star’s quality that Moreira was seen to have fulfilled his assignment nonetheless.

Banter-filled battle

What didn’t show up on the ratings or stats sheets was the steady stream of good-natured chirping between them before and during the match.

“Before the game, we were talking. He said, 'OK, I'm gonna do this and that to you; me, I say the same.' He was going to score: ‘It’s gonna be hard for you, for sure we're gonna win.’ And he was confident, too!” recalled Moreira to MLSsoccer.com this week. “Honestly it was funny. During the game, when one time I win the ball, I said, ‘I told you, today you’re not going to pass me one time.’

“After the game,” he added, “I just talked to him a little bit. He was sad of course, but I knew that this season he was going to fight in this game.”

"This game" would be Saturday’s cup-final rematch between the two clubs at LAFC’s BMO Stadium, one of Matchday 26’s most-anticipated fixtures not only because of December’s proceedings, but the white-hot form both sides carry into the weekend (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free). Amid the constellation of star names and key contributors, this left winger vs. right center back duel could well prove decisive again.