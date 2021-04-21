"Book it right now!" Herculez Gomez thinks Chicharito beats 15.5 goals this season

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez experienced a challenging first season in MLS, scoring only twice in 12 matches as the LA Galaxy missed the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs. But he's hit the ground running in 2021, scoring twice in LA's 3-2 win last weekend at Inter Miami CF, earning Player of the Week honors for Week 1.

That promising start leaves Herculez Gomez believing Mexico's all-time leading scorer will keep building. Speaking with Sebastian Salazar on ESPN FC, the former US men's national team forward took the over when presented with a 15.5 goals line for Chicharito this year.

"Same number we had last year and I said the under," Gomez said. "This year, I am saying the over and that's Javier Hernandez and that's Greg Vanney in what is this system and you're going to spot me two goals already?"

Not everyone is convinced, though. Gomez said his producer was taking the under, and the two made a bet official on air.

"By the way, the producer wants to book it," Gomez said. "Book it right now! He wants to make a bet he won't get there. I will bet you whatever you want, my good friend. A night out on me if he doesn't do it, but you're going to spot me two goals. He's got 13 more goals? Yeah.

"This Javier Hernandez under this system? I just think it plays out the right way for Javier. I'm not saying he's going to put up Zlatan-like numbers or [Carlos Vela]-like numbers, but 15.5? I'll take the over."

With Vanney at the helm, LA are looking to take serious strides forward in 2021. And to help Chicharito, they spent the offseason bringing in French wingers Samuel Grandsir and Kevin Cabral, as well as attacking midfielder Victor Vazquez.

LA Galaxy Javier Hernandez

Advertising

Related Stories

LA Galaxy's Vanney: Opening day brace will be relief for Chicharito
What we learned about every new coach in Week 1
He's back: Chicharito wins MLS Player of the Week

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
LA Galaxy's Vanney: Opening day brace will be relief for Chicharito

LA Galaxy's Vanney: Opening day brace will be relief for Chicharito
Real Salt Lake legend Nick Rimando returns to club as academy coach

Real Salt Lake legend Nick Rimando returns to club as academy coach
Toronto FC to expand BMO Field to host 2026 World Cup matches

Toronto FC to expand BMO Field to host 2026 World Cup matches
"Book it right now!" Herculez Gomez thinks Chicharito beats 15.5 goals this season

"Book it right now!" Herculez Gomez thinks Chicharito beats 15.5 goals this season
Doyle: Austin FC showed they can be a playoff team in expansion year
Extratime

Doyle: Austin FC showed they can be a playoff team in expansion year
Tomas Pochettino for Newcomer of the Year? Ben Sweat on what to expect from him and Austin
The Call Up

Tomas Pochettino for Newcomer of the Year? Ben Sweat on what to expect from him and Austin
More News
Video
Video
Doyle: Why Austin can be a playoff team
3:37

Doyle: Why Austin can be a playoff team
0:52

San Jose Week 1 analysis
Armchair Analyst: Josh Atencio in half-space
0:46

Armchair Analyst: Josh Atencio in half-space
Armchair Analyst: Josh Atencio ball progression
0:51

Armchair Analyst: Josh Atencio ball progression
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.