"Book it right now!" Herculez Gomez thinks Chicharito beats 15.5 goals this season

"Same number we had last year and I said the under," Gomez said. "This year, I am saying the over and that's Javier Hernandez and that's Greg Vanney in what is this system and you're going to spot me two goals already?"

That promising start leaves Herculez Gomez believing Mexico's all-time leading scorer will keep building. Speaking with Sebastian Salazar on ESPN FC , the former US men's national team forward took the over when presented with a 15.5 goals line for Chicharito this year.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez experienced a challenging first season in MLS, scoring only twice in 12 matches as the LA Galaxy missed the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs. But he's hit the ground running in 2021, scoring twice in LA's 3-2 win last weekend at Inter Miami CF , earning Player of the Week honors for Week 1.

Not everyone is convinced, though. Gomez said his producer was taking the under, and the two made a bet official on air.

"By the way, the producer wants to book it," Gomez said. "Book it right now! He wants to make a bet he won't get there. I will bet you whatever you want, my good friend. A night out on me if he doesn't do it, but you're going to spot me two goals. He's got 13 more goals? Yeah.

"This Javier Hernandez under this system? I just think it plays out the right way for Javier. I'm not saying he's going to put up Zlatan-like numbers or [Carlos Vela]-like numbers, but 15.5? I'll take the over."