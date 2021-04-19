He's back: Chicharito wins MLS Player of the Week

After scoring a brace and leading his team to a 3-2 victory over Inter Miami CF on Sunday, LA Galaxy star Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has been voted the MLS Player of the Week for his efforts.

Hernandez got his first goal of the match and of the season with his team down 1-0 in the second half, collecting a feed from teammate Ethan Zubak and slotting home a vintage finish after a nifty turn to free up just enough space to get the shot away.

The forward was the catalyst behind the Galaxy's huge season-opening victory, which saw Hernandez strike for a pair of clutch equalizers that put his team in position to snatch all three points in one of the most entertaining matches of Week 1 in MLS.

After his team fell behind again, Hernandez came through with another leveler, alertly tapping home a miffed attempt to clear an incoming cross at the far post, leveling the contest at 2-2. Sacha Kljestan would go on to score the game-winner in the 81st minute, allowing the Galaxy to secure a big road result as they start their first season under new head coach Greg Vanney.

It's the first MLS Player of the Week nod for Hernandez, who equaled his goal total from all of 2020 with the two-goal outburst. The longtime Mexico national team icon gave an emotional interview with ABC after the match, in which he described the significance of the moment coming off a year that was trying on a personal level.

“I’m holding my tears, Hernandez said. "I suffered the loss of my grandfather, I would love him to keep watching [me] scoring goals. I’m very touched because, like I told you, last season was very difficult. I miss him so much and these goals are for him, my kids, my whole family, my friends, everyone. I maintain patience, I keep grinding and thankfully things are coming around and hopefully, like I say, I just want to be a part of an unbelievable season and lift the trophy.”

Hernandez and the Galaxy will be back in action this weekend for their home opener at Dignity Health Sports Park in a nationally televised matchup with the New York Red Bulls (5:30 pm ET | TV & streaming info)