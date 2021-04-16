Bitter taste? Minnesota ready for Seattle rematch after 2020 playoff exit

When Minnesota United FC visit the Seattle Sounders on Friday night (9:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes), they’ll have more on their mind than beginning the 2021 MLS season on the front foot.

A season ago, the Loons were bounced from the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs by Seattle in the Western Conference Final. That heartbreaking 3-2 defeat involved a stoppage-time goal from Gustav Svensson, ending their dream-filled run.

Minnesota left back Chase Gasper was upfront about the lingering effects of that high-stakes game. With Ramon “Wanchope” Abila now alongside Emanuel “Bebelo” Reynoso – both attackers signed in the last year from Argentine club Boca Juniors – they have some high-end attacking talent to possibly flip the script against Seattle. The only serious departure is midfielder Kevin Molino, who departed in free agency for Columbus Crew SC.

“It stuck the whole offseason and still kind of feeling it, but this is a fresh start,” Gasper said. “We still have that bitter taste in our mouth and it is almost like poetic justice to go back to the same place where it all ended last year and get that opportunity to try to right the wrongs.