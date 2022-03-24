“It's better to build winning than losing”: Charlotte FC eyeing more success after first-ever win

It was only one win, but Week 4's 3-1 home triumph over the New England Revolution was both historic and cathartic for Charlotte FC .

"Of course [winning] always helps to have a better mood, better optimism," Charlotte head coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez said on Thursday. "Of course I knew that we were in a process and we should improve on becoming better with the weeks, because it's a completely new roster. They didn't play with each other, and now only [have played together] for two and a half months. It's still under construction, I would say. But of course it's better to build something winning than losing."

With their first goals and MLS points, Charlotte got both of those monkeys off their back in the space of 90 minutes, which has made for decidedly positive vibes back in training as they look to build on the performance against FC Cincinnati this Saturday (5 pm ET | UniMas, TUDN, Twitter).

The expansion side are off the mark following their comprehensive handling of the Revs, which saw Designated Player Karol Świderski break out to open his account with a pair of goals (the first in club history), with rookie No. 1 overall MLS SuperDraft pick Ben Bender assisting on both of them and scoring another himself in the second half.

While it was an important milestone, Ramírez said his team must also keep a level head and keep in mind it's just one result over the course of a 34-game season.

"We cannot move with the waves of the expectations," Ramírez said. "We have to be very clear on who we are and the process that we are making. So forget the expectations. The expectations never help, I believe. Never help. Because you are not present, you are only thinking of the future of what can happen. This doesn't help at all. So forget about the playoffs, let's think about Cincinnati on Saturday. We want to be present. I don't want to think about Monday, I want to think about Saturday."

The upcoming matchup with FC Cincinnati pits Charlotte against an Eastern Conference foe that has looked ascendant in its own right, winning each of its last two matches against Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC behind a torrid run of goal-scoring from forward Brandon Vazquez.

That's given them the look of a much-improved side under first-year head coach Pat Noonan, and Ramírez said his team is preparing for exactly that as they look to slow down the likes of Vazquez and Peruvian playmaker Luciano Acosta.