Tyler Adams injury puts US men's national team summer plans in doubt

It’s a big summer for the US men’s national team, but Tyler Adams’ participation is in question after he left RB Leipzig to return to the United States to rehab a back injury.

ℹ️ @tyler_adams14 has left our quarantine training camp to travel back home to continue his rehabilitation on his back problems. Get well soon, Tyler! We'll see you next season 👊 🔴⚪️ #RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/g8L1a9gmau

The 22-year-old missed Leipzig’s last two matches -- at Borussia Dortmund and home against VfL Wolfsburg -- with those back issues and won’t play in the club’s regular season finale against Union Berlin on Saturday. Adams was also sidelined early in the Bundesliga season with an MCL injury.

Adams has made just two appearances for the USMNT since March 2019 -- European-based international friendlies against Wales and Panama last November -- and missed the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup with adductor problems.

The USMNT meet Honduras in the Nation League Semifinal June 9 with the winner facing either Costa Rica or Mexico in the final two days later.