Back in the race! Taty Castellanos' four-goal outburst leads NYCFC rout after CCL heartbreak

That's what a club-record four-goal outburst in a 6-0 rout of Real Salt Lake at Yankee Stadium does for Castellanos, who won the Golden Boot last year with 19 goals.

It took the New York City FC talisman just 80 minutes on Sunday to go from goalless in MLS play this year to one off the league lead.

“I'm very happy for him. He works so hard every single day. You have to appreciate a striker like this,” midfielder Alfredo Morales said. “He gives everything, his pressure is essential for us, especially with Maxi [Moralez] or Santi [Rodriguez], whoever plays the No. 10. To score four goals, I think is not bad. He has four goals now and i think he has to go for the Golden Boot again.”

NYCFC coach Ronny Deila said the weight of the world was on Castellanos’ shoulders to start the 2022 season. Transfer rumors swirled, travel while competing on two fronts intensified and when goals didn’t immediately materialize in MLS play, the ‘what happened with Taty?’ questions started to be asked.

“All these kinds of things over time [are] too much,” Deila said.

But Deila said he's seen a change in Castellanos this week ahead of the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League semifinals against the Seattle Sounders and Sunday’s league match against RSL.