Australia vs Peru: How to watch & stream, preview World Cup qualifying playoff

The goal for teams around the world during World Cup Qualification is to get to Qatar. For Peru and Australia, it's about getting back to Qatar as the two teams meet in an inter-confederation playoff to determine one of the final two spots on Monday at Al Rayyan Stadium.
The winner will be placed into Group D in November, along with France, Denmark and Tunisia. The loser will rue a missed opportunity and wait four long years to get back to the World Cup.
Here’s what you need to know about the World Cup qualifier.
How to watch and stream
- USA: FS1 or Telemundo or Universo
- Canada: TSN1/5 or TSN.ca/app
When
- Monday, June 13 at 2 pm ET
Where
- Al Rayyan Stadium - Doha, Qatar
The Socceroos finished third in Group B of Asian qualification, which meant they had to play an additional elimination match before taking on Peru. They defeated United Arab Emirates in dramatic fashion, with Ajdin Hrustic scoring the decisive goal in the 84th minute in the 2-1 victory on June 7.
Columbus Crew defender Milos Degenek is hoping to help Australia qualify for the World Cup for the fifth consecutive time.
Peru defeated Paraguay on the final day of CONMEBOL qualifying, earning their spot in the inter-continental playoff after Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador all booked safe passage to Qatar.
In a tune-up match for both teams in Barcelona, La Blanquirroja defeated New Zealand, 1-0, on June 5 on a 69th minute goal by Gianluca Lapadula.
Peru, looking to compete in the World Cup for the second straight tournament and sixth time overall, are captained by Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, who is joined by in-form NYCFC defender Alex Callens and Marcos Lopez from the San Jose Earthquakes.