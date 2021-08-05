Austin savor victory in first Texas derby match and look forward to more to come

AUSTIN, Tex. — Texas might not be definitively verde yet, but Austin FC made their presence felt in what's now a three-team Texas rivalry with its 3-2 win over Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday night.

Of course, Austin were able to find more space than they might have otherwise in the contest, once Darwin Ceren exited the match just before the midway point of the first half. "Obviously, they were down a guy, which makes it a little easier on us, but we've still gotta go do the business," added Wolff.

Wolff's been a coach that's emphasized possession, and Austin FC adhered to that philosophy by dominating possession by a 2-1 margin, with 550 total passes to 267 for Houston. But it was also purposeful possession, a welcome change from recent matches in which Austin had most of the possession but couldn't produce goals.

"It would be arrogant to say we thought we were going to win the game, but we feel good about each game we're going into," Wolff said. "We know what the opponent was going to be about. We knew it was a derby. Intensity, morale, mentality were things we talked about the last two days. These guys have great mentality. They come in, they play, we compete, and we haven't gotten the results we wanted. But tonight, I think our urgency to play, and certainly do the things we want to do, that has been a staple for us so far, were on display."

In addition to placing the newcomers atop the Copa Tejas standings — for the moment, at least — it was the kind of win that Austin needed to right themselves after a three-game losing streak that sent them to the bottom of the Western Conference.

Still, though, Wolff was measured about the win, noting that the two goals the Dynamo found — both while reduced to 10 players — were concerning, and something that the team would review in preparation for Saturday's matchup against a Dallas side that's certainly shown its been able to score, with Ricardo Pepi named as the only Texas representative on this year's MLS All-Star team.

"I wouldn't say we knew we had it until the final whistle, because we made it a lot more interesting than we ever really needed to. That's unfortunate, but we'll learn from it. It forced us to grind a little bit, and stress a little bit, and those are things that we need to learn to deal with."

Wolff said he was thrilled to see Tomas Pochettino get his first goal — closely followed by his second — after 13 prior starts without finding the back of the net.

"We're working on him tirelessly about being more present in the pocket, turning the pockets. He likes to pull out wide, that's also something we've incorporated into our game model just to benefit him as well ... we want those overloads in the channels and he can help give us them. It's just balancing responsibility with the ball and playing with risk. You want players like him to have a level of freedom, but it's still got to fit into the context of how we play. There's still a responsibility and he's growing into that. I think tonight was it was a bit better for him and, again, I think everyone was pretty pleased,