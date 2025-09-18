Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders: What to know for Sunday Night Soccer

It's crunch time in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs race, a reality Austin FC and Seattle Sounders FC confront in the latest Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire showdown (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).
These Western Conference sides met nearly three months ago, with Seattle earning a 2-0 home victory behind goals from Jesús Ferreira and Danny Musovski. But this Matchday 35 rematch has higher stakes as summer turns to fall.
Can Austin and Seattle move closer to a postseason spot? Maybe they'll meet again in the playoffs? Perhaps there's late drama, as is often the case at Q2 Stadium?
We're in for a treat.
Need to know
- Standings: 7th in Western Conference
- Outlook: 41 points, 11W-10L-8D, 5 games left
- Last game: 2-1 win at Minnesota United FC
Players to watch
- Brad Stuver: Is Stuver the most underrated goalkeeper in MLS? He's certainly been Austin's most important player since their 2021 expansion season. The 2025 MLS All-Star has matched his career high in clean sheets (eight) and made the second-most saves in the league (104), anchoring a defense that's allowed the fourth-fewest goals (36) in the West.
- Myrto Uzuni: Austin swung big during the offseason, breaking their club transfer record (reportedly $12.3 million) to acquire Uzuni from Granada CF in Spain's second division. After a slow start, the Albanian international forward has found his stride with 4g/2a in his last seven appearances. Austin will need that form to continue, especially since USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez is out with a long-term knee injury.
- Owen Wolff: Boasting a team-best 12 goal contributions (5g/7a), the homegrown midfielder has matched production with potential. Playing several roles across the ATX midfield, Wolff has taken a significant leap in 2025. He's still just 20 years old, suggesting he has even further levels to reach.
Playoff outlook
Austin can't clinch a playoff spot during Matchday 35, but they're on the doorstep of returning to the postseason. With a win, they could start challenging LAFC, Portland Timbers and Seattle for the No. 4 seed in the West (which would include home-field advantage for their Round One Best-of-3 series).
The club's only playoff appearance in their first four seasons came in 2022, when they reached the Western Conference Final. They missed in both 2023 and 2024, leading to head coach Nico Estévez replacing Josh Wolff ahead of this campaign.
Don't forget
After a dramatic 2-1 win at Minnesota United FC on Wednesday, Austin will host Nashville SC in the 2025 US Open Cup final on Oct. 1. That leaves Estévez & Co. one match away from lifting the club's first major trophy.
What they're saying
Estévez, after Austin reached the USOC final:
"I have a lot of respect for the opinions and the thoughts of the people, and what they think about the team. I have my own belief. I believe a lot in these players, and I believe a lot in this team. I know they have a lot of potential."
Need to know
- Standings: 5th in Western Conference
- Outlook: 45 points, 12W-8L-9D, 5 games left
- Last game: 3-1 loss at Inter Miami CF
Players to watch
- Danny Musovski: The Sounders' leading goalscorer is having a career year with 14g/3a, including his first-ever hat trick last month. By comparison, Musovski scored just one league goal last season (his first with Seattle). He's repeatedly come up clutch while Jordan Morris deals with injuries.
- Albert Rusnák: Back from a brief injury spell, Rusnák leads the team in goal contributions (18) for a second consecutive season. With 10g/8a on the year, the DP No. 10 has reached double-digit goals for a fifth season.
- Obed Vargas: Age is just a number for Vargas, who already feels like an MLS veteran at just 20 years old. An indispensable piece of Seattle's midfield double-pivot alongside Cristian Roldan, the talented homegrown has a career-best three goals and five assists.
Playoff outlook
With a win at Austin, Seattle move closer to their 16th playoff trip in 17 MLS seasons. The two-time MLS Cup champions last won the league title in 2019, and also went the distance in 2016.
Head coach Brian Schmetzer's group enters the weekend narrowly below LAFC for the No. 4 spot in the West.
Don't forget
The Sounders are chasing a double this year, having already won Leagues Cup by defeating Inter Miami CF, 3-0, in the final at Lumen Field. That also secured a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
What they're saying
Schmetzer, after Seattle's midweek defeat at Miami:
"I have a very deep squad. I'm very happy with the team. We will come back. It's a little bit of adversity, but we're going to come back with a strong performance against Austin. Then, hopefully we finish the year out with some good performances to get ready for the playoffs."
After scoring the USOC game-winner midweek, CJ Fodrey could get a start up top. Expect some squad rotation either way.
With Seattle playing their third match in eight days, and second straight away, Schmetzer could rotate his group. Might we see Rusnák return to the starting XI?