Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders: What to know for Sunday Night Soccer

It's crunch time in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs race, a reality Austin FC and Seattle Sounders FC confront in the latest Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire showdown (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

Can Austin and Seattle move closer to a postseason spot? Maybe they'll meet again in the playoffs? Perhaps there's late drama, as is often the case at Q2 Stadium?

These Western Conference sides met nearly three months ago, with Seattle earning a 2-0 home victory behind goals from Jesús Ferreira and Danny Musovski . But this Matchday 35 rematch has higher stakes as summer turns to fall.

Need to know

Standings: 7th in Western Conference

7th in Western Conference Outlook: 41 points, 11W-10L-8D, 5 games left

41 points, 11W-10L-8D, 5 games left Last game: 2-1 win at Minnesota United FC

Players to watch

Brad Stuver: Is Stuver the most underrated goalkeeper in MLS? He's certainly been Austin's most important player since their 2021 expansion season. The 2025 MLS All-Star has matched his career high in clean sheets (eight) and made the second-most saves in the league (104), anchoring a defense that's allowed the fourth-fewest goals (36) in the West.

Is Stuver the most underrated goalkeeper in MLS? He's certainly been Austin's most important player since their 2021 expansion season. The 2025 MLS All-Star has matched his career high in clean sheets (eight) and made the second-most saves in the league (104), anchoring a defense that's allowed the fourth-fewest goals (36) in the West. Myrto Uzuni: Austin swung big during the offseason, breaking their club transfer record (reportedly $12.3 million) to acquire Uzuni from Granada CF in Spain's second division. After a slow start, the Albanian international forward has found his stride with 4g/2a in his last seven appearances. Austin will need that form to continue, especially since USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez is out with a long-term knee injury.

Austin swung big during the offseason, breaking their club transfer record (reportedly $12.3 million) to acquire Uzuni from Granada CF in Spain's second division. After a slow start, the Albanian international forward has found his stride with 4g/2a in his last seven appearances. Austin will need that form to continue, especially since USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez is out with a long-term knee injury. Owen Wolff: Boasting a team-best 12 goal contributions (5g/7a), the homegrown midfielder has matched production with potential. Playing several roles across the ATX midfield, Wolff has taken a significant leap in 2025. He's still just 20 years old, suggesting he has even further levels to reach.

Playoff outlook

Austin can't clinch a playoff spot during Matchday 35, but they're on the doorstep of returning to the postseason. With a win, they could start challenging LAFC, Portland Timbers and Seattle for the No. 4 seed in the West (which would include home-field advantage for their Round One Best-of-3 series).

The club's only playoff appearance in their first four seasons came in 2022, when they reached the Western Conference Final. They missed in both 2023 and 2024, leading to head coach Nico Estévez replacing Josh Wolff ahead of this campaign.

Don't forget

After a dramatic 2-1 win at Minnesota United FC on Wednesday, Austin will host Nashville SC in the 2025 US Open Cup final on Oct. 1. That leaves Estévez & Co. one match away from lifting the club's first major trophy.

What they're saying

Estévez, after Austin reached the USOC final: