Austin FC vs. Nashville SC: How to watch, stream US Open Cup final

The 2025 US Open Cup champion will be crowned when Austin FC host Nashville SC on Wednesday evening at Q2 Stadium.
How to watch & stream
- Paramount+
- CBS Sports Network
When
- Wednesday, Oct. 1 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Q2 Stadium | Austin, Texas
Both clubs are making their first USOC final appearance and hope to lift their first major trophy.
The club that wins the historic competition will earn a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.
- Round of 32: 3-2 win vs. El Paso Locomotive
- Round of 16: 3-1 win vs. Houston Dynamo FC
- Quarterfinals: 2-2 draw at San Jose Earthquakes, PK win
- Semifinals: 2-1 win at Minnesota United FC
Austin reached the USOC final via a dramatic semifinal victory at Minnesota United FC, courtesy of CJ Fodrey's 120th-minute goal. The 21-year-old super-sub has developed a knack for late-game heroics.
In head coach Nico Estévez's first season, Owen Wolff, Myrto Uzuni and Osman Bukari lead the attack following Brandon Vazquez's season-ending knee injury. All-Star goalkeeper Brad Stuver, who recently earned a contract extension, anchors the defense.
In any tournament, the club's previous best run was to the 2022 Western Conference Final.
- Round of 32: 1-0 win vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Round of 16: 3-2 win at Orlando City
- Quarterfinals: 5-2 win vs. D.C. United
- Semifinals: 3-1 win vs. Philadelphia Union
Nashville are making their first tournament final appearance since Leagues Cup 2023, when they fell on penalty kicks to Inter Miami CF.
Sam Surridge scored a hat trick in the semifinals, helping oust the Philadelphia Union. The English striker remains in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 22 league goals, combining with Hany Mukhtar for 54 goal contributions in regular-season action this season.
After lifting silverware on the international stage, former USMNT assistant and interim head coach B.J. Callaghan is looking to do the same during his first full year in Nashville.