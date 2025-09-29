Austin FC vs. Nashville SC: How to watch, stream US Open Cup final

The 2025 US Open Cup champion will be crowned when Austin FC host Nashville SC on Wednesday evening at Q2 Stadium.

The club that wins the historic competition will earn a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.

Both clubs are making their first USOC final appearance and hope to lift their first major trophy.

In any tournament, the club's previous best run was to the 2022 Western Conference Final.

Austin reached the USOC final via a dramatic semifinal victory at Minnesota United FC , courtesy of CJ Fodrey 's 120th-minute goal. The 21-year-old super-sub has developed a knack for late-game heroics.

Nashville are making their first tournament final appearance since Leagues Cup 2023, when they fell on penalty kicks to Inter Miami CF.

Sam Surridge scored a hat trick in the semifinals, helping oust the Philadelphia Union. The English striker remains in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 22 league goals, combining with Hany Mukhtar for 54 goal contributions in regular-season action this season.