Austin FC sign Brad Stuver to contract extension

"His consistency on the pitch and positive influence in both the locker room and the community are admirable, and we are delighted to have him sign a new contract."

"Brad has been an important part of Austin FC throughout his time at the club," said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell.

A 2025 MLS All-Star, Stuver has tied a personal best in clean sheets with eight this season, while helping Austin host the US Open Cup final against Nashville SC on Oct. 1 (8 pm ET | Paramount+, CBS Sports Network).

The 34-year-old has appeared in all but seven games in Austin's history and is their all-time leader in matches played (176).

In 2022, Stuver became the first MLS player to be nominated for the ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the ESPYs before being nominated for the award again the following year. He has also been nominated for the MLS Works Humanitarian of the Year for his community advocacy and fundraising across Central Texas.

"For me, Austin has become like home," said Stuver. "The way that this community has embraced me since the very start has been nothing short of incredible.