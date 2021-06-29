Austin FC striker Danny Hoesen out for 2021 as club eye new signings

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Austin FC's issues up top just got a bit more complicated.

Forward Danny Hoesen will undergo hip surgery and will not return this year, head coach Josh Wolff told media on a virtual press conference on Tuesday. Hoesen started five games for Austin but has been out with this injury since May 23.

"Hoesen will be out for the season," Wolff said. "He's had an injured hip so he's had that repaired."

Hoesen, 30, was selected with Austin's top choice in the Expansion Draft. He didn't have a goal or assist in his five appearances in their inaugural campaign. Fellow center forward Aaron Schoenfeld has yet to debut this season with his own injury as well.

Austin have scored just once in their last seven matches. They are 17th in expected goals, but 26th in goals scored and are underperforming their xG by 6.91 goals, the worst in MLS.

The Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 7, where Austin had already planned to be busy. Wolff has been forthright in saying they would be signing a forward. They have an open Designated Player spot if they choose to use it.

Winger Cecilio Dominguez has been playing through the center in Austin's 4-3-3 of late, but the club have now failed to score in their last three matches.

