Austin FC sign winger Ethan Finlay as free agent

Austin FC have signed winger Ethan Finlay as a free agent through the 2023 season, the club announced Monday.
Finlay carries 10 years of MLS experience split across the Columbus Crew and Minnesota United FC. He has 49 goals and 42 assists in 245 regular-season appearances (173 starts).
“Ethan is a very strong addition to the club,” Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a release. “He possesses quality and experience, both of which will be valuable as we continue to grow and improve heading into 2022. We can’t wait to welcome him to Austin.”
The 31-year-old adds to an Austin FC winger corps that includes Cecilio Dominguez, Diego Fagundez and Jared Stroud. He’ll immediately be among Verde’s most experienced players, giving value to head coach Josh Wolff’s group after last representing Minnesota.
Finlay has been capped three times by the US men's national team, too.
“My family and I are excited to be joining Austin FC and experience all that the great city of Austin has to offer,” Finlay said. “I have always respected and admired Claudio and Josh throughout their careers, so a chance to be a part of this organization was something I could not pass up. I hope to bring leadership and a winning culture to this young but prolific club.”
In 2022, Austin FC will look to make their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance after experiencing ups and downs during their expansion year.