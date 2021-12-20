Austin FC sign winger Ethan Finlay as free agent

The 31-year-old adds to an Austin FC winger corps that includes Cecilio Dominguez , Diego Fagundez and Jared Stroud . He’ll immediately be among Verde’s most experienced players, giving value to head coach Josh Wolff’s group after last representing Minnesota.

“My family and I are excited to be joining Austin FC and experience all that the great city of Austin has to offer,” Finlay said. “I have always respected and admired Claudio and Josh throughout their careers, so a chance to be a part of this organization was something I could not pass up. I hope to bring leadership and a winning culture to this young but prolific club.”