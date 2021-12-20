Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign winger Ethan Finlay as free agent

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Austin FC have signed winger Ethan Finlay as a free agent through the 2023 season, the club announced Monday.

Finlay carries 10 years of MLS experience split across the Columbus Crew and Minnesota United FC. He has 49 goals and 42 assists in ​​245 regular-season appearances (173 starts).

“Ethan is a very strong addition to the club,” Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a release. “He possesses quality and experience, both of which will be valuable as we continue to grow and improve heading into 2022. We can’t wait to welcome him to Austin.”

The 31-year-old adds to an Austin FC winger corps that includes Cecilio Dominguez, Diego Fagundez and Jared Stroud. He’ll immediately be among Verde’s most experienced players, giving value to head coach Josh Wolff’s group after last representing Minnesota.

Finlay has been capped three times by the US men's national team, too.

“My family and I are excited to be joining Austin FC and experience all that the great city of Austin has to offer,” Finlay said. “I have always respected and admired Claudio and Josh throughout their careers, so a chance to be a part of this organization was something I could not pass up. I hope to bring leadership and a winning culture to this young but prolific club.”

In 2022, Austin FC will look to make their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance after experiencing ups and downs during their expansion year.

Transfer Tracker Austin FC Ethan Finlay

Related Stories

San Jose Earthquakes re-sign defender Paul Marie
Chicago Fire FC land goalkeeper Spencer Richey in free agency
Sporting Kansas City sign defender Ben Sweat
More News
More News
San Jose Earthquakes re-sign defender Paul Marie
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes re-sign defender Paul Marie
Three big questions following Philadelphia Union's 2021 season
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Three big questions following Philadelphia Union's 2021 season
The 26 wildest and wackiest moments from MLS' 26th season
Voices: Sam Jones

The 26 wildest and wackiest moments from MLS' 26th season
Chicago Fire FC land goalkeeper Spencer Richey in free agency
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire FC land goalkeeper Spencer Richey in free agency
Austin FC sign winger Ethan Finlay as free agent
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign winger Ethan Finlay as free agent
MLS coaching carousel: Full list of coaching changes in 2021

MLS coaching carousel: Full list of coaching changes in 2021
More News
Video
Video
Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
1:26:38

Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
1:20

Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:25

D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:13

Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
More Video