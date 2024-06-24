Austin FC sign Ukrainian center back Oleksandr Svatok

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Austin FC have acquired center back Oleksandr Svatok from Ukrainian Premier League side SC Dnipro-1, the club announced Monday.

The 29-year-old Ukranian international defender is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

Svatok will be eligible to debut when the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 18. He is Austin's third summer signing, joining DP winger Osman Bukari and defender Mikkel Desler.

"Oleksandr is a defender who has consistently shown a great deal of leadership during many years with his previous clubs," sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said in a release.

"He will join us off the back of competing in the UEFA European Championship and bring a physical presence to our defensive options."

Svatok has tallied 5g/5a in 233 professional matches and captained SC Dnipro-1 before this move. His only previous stop outside Ukraine was Hajduk Split in Croatia.

Internationally, Svatok has played six times for Ukraine. He is currently representing his nation at UEFA Euro 2024.

"What most drew me to Austin FC was the club’s ambition," said Svatok. "There is a clear desire to compete and to build a team in which the city can take pride. That is something I want to be a part of."

Svatok joins Julio Cascante, Leo Väisänen, Brendan Hines-Ike and Matt Hedges as center backs on Austin's roster. Cascante is representing Costa Rica at the 2024 Copa América, while Väisänen has nearly 30 caps with Finland.

Led by head coach Josh Wolff, Austin are eighth in the Western Conference with 27 points (7W-7L-6D).