Austin FC sign Jáder Obrian to contract extension 

Austin FC have signed winger Jáder Obrian to a contract extension through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Monday.

The Colombian attacker was Austin’s joint top scorer in 2024, with eight goals across all competitions and also contributed four assists. He appeared in all 34 of the team’s regular-season matches (30 starts).

“Throughout the season, Jáder has shown a significant level of consistency and commitment both on a daily basis in the training ground as well as on his performances during games,” sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said in a release.

Austin selected Obrian last winter in the Re-Entry Draft Stage 1. He previously spent 2021-23 with FC Dallas, where he tallied 17g/13a in 94 games.

“I really enjoyed my first season playing for Austin FC,” said Obrian. “I’m happy to extend my contract with the club and ready to help the team push forward next season.”