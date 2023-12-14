Austin FC acquire winger Jáder Obrian

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Austin FC have acquired winger Jáder Obrian after selecting him in the Re-Entry Draft Stage 1 (first pick), the club announced Thursday.

Obrian, 28, has spent the last three seasons with Texan rival FC Dallas. He has tallied 17g/13a in 94 MLS games and will occupy senior and international roster spots for Austin FC.

“Jáder has been consistently performing well during the last few seasons in MLS and he presents a dynamic threat in the wide areas,” sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said in a release. “We’re happy to welcome him to the club and to Austin.”

The Colombia native joins Ethan Finlay and Emiliano Rigoni as wingers on the Verde & Black’s roster. He should inject pace and a goal threat after Austin FC finished 2023 12th in the Western Conference table, failing to reach the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.