Austin FC sign head coach Josh Wolff to 3-year extension

The new deal comes with Austin sitting second overall in the early Western Conference and Supporters’ Shield standings, showing tangible signs of progress this year after finishing fourth-from-bottom league-wide during their expansion 2021 campaign.

“On behalf of the Austin FC ownership group and our entire organization, we’re very pleased to announce Josh’s contract extension today,” Austin FC CEO and majority owner Anthony Precourt said in a release. “We are extremely fortunate to have such a highly respected and highly talented coach lead our coaching staff, and we’re both grateful and appreciative for all of the work he puts in to representing Austin in the best way possible.”

Wolff, 45, joined as Austin FC's inaugural head coach in November 2019 after being a US men’s national team assistant under Gregg Berhalter. Previously, Wolff was an assistant on Berhalter’s staff for five seasons with the Columbus Crew. His first coaching role was with D.C. United as an assistant in 2013.

“Josh is a young and very talented coach who we trust to lead this club on the field moving forward,” Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a release. “The style of play and work ethic he has implemented, and his mentorship of our players has created a really strong culture around our club and led to an incredible amount of growth in a short period of time. We’re thrilled to see what he’s capable of in the coming years. Our future is bright.”

Wolff played 14 seasons with three MLS teams (Chicago, Kansas City, DC.), in addition to one season in Germany with 1860 Munich. He featured for the USMNT at both the 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups.