Austin FC sign Guilherme Biro to contract extension

Austin FC have signed defender Guilherme Biro to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Friday.

The 24-year-old left back joined Austin last winter from Mirassol in his native Brazil. He netted three goals across 31 appearances (26 starts) during his first year with the Verde & Black

Biro joins fellow left back Žan Kolmanič in signing contract extensions with Austin this offseason.

“Guilherme had a very good season in 2024, and most importantly he demonstrated a strong commitment to our city, club, and fans,” said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell.

“He is entering into the prime years of his career, and we are happy to have him committed here for the foreseeable future.”