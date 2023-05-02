San Jose Earthquakes fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines following Matchday 10 of the 2023 season.
Ruiz fined
Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz has been found guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 90th minute of RSL's match against Seattle Sounders FC on April 29.
Ruiz has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Disciplinary Committee: RSL-SEA Ruiz Failure to leave field
Zuparic fined
Portland Timbers defender Dario Zuparic has been found guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 87th minute of Portland's match against St. Louis CITY SC on April 29.
Zuparic has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Disciplinary Committee: Zuparic Simulation-Embellishment
San Jose Earthquakes fined
The San Jose Earthquakes and Austin FC have each been found in violation of the league's Mass Confrontation Policy during the 90th minute of their match on April 29. Austin FC have been issued an undisclosed fine for their first violation this season. San Jose and head coach Luchi Gonzalez have each been fined an undisclosed amount for their second violation of the season.
Due to their roles, San Jose midfielders Carlos Gruezo, Cristian Espinoza, and Judson, forward Ousseni Bouda, and Austin FC defender Jhojan Valencia have each been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Disciplinary Committee: ATX-SJ Mass Confrontation