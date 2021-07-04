Nissan Stadium to host United States-Canada World Cup qualifier on Sept. 5

Nissan Stadium, home of Nashville SC , will host the US men national team’s first home game of 2020 FIFA World Cup qualifying — a showdown with Canada on Sept. 5 (8 pm ET | FS1, UniMás, TUDN), US Soccer announced Sunday.

The official announcement was made by Nashville mayor John Cooper during the Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th event in downtown Nashville Sunday.

“We know that one of the things critical to our success in World Cup Qualifying is having a strong home crowd and winning our home games,” USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement. “When I think about the stadium, the field, and a crowd that’s full of energy, there's no better place to kick off our home World Cup qualifying series than in Nashville. It’s a vibrant city and we look forward to playing there.”

The USMNT’s march to the Concacaf Gold Cup final in 2017 started at Nissan Stadium, when a then Tennessee soccer record crowd of 47622 watched the United States battle Panama to a 1-1 draw.

A year later, more than 40,000 fans witnessed the US defeat Mexico 1-0 in an International friendly on Tyler Adams’ first goal. Most recently, the USMNT defeated Jamaica, 3-1, in the 2019 Gold Cup semifinals.

Overall, the US have amassed a 4-2-1 record in Nashville.