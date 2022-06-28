Austin FC's Brad Stuver nominated for 2022 ESPN Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver has been shortlisted for the 2022 Sports Humanitarian awards at this year's ESPYS.

ESPN nominated the 31-year-old for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, along with Anthony Barr of the Minnesota Vikings, Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals, and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In addition to being a founding board member of Equality Texas, the largest LGBTQIA+ advocacy nonprofit in Texas, Stuver is an ambassador for Athlete Ally, an organization that promotes LGBTQIA+ equality in sports.

“It’s an honor to be named a finalist for this prestigious award,” said Stuver through a club statement. “I’ve been fortunate to be able to use my platform as a professional athlete to speak and act on issues close to my heart, and I’m excited to share this moment with other fantastic athletes who have done the same.”

He also dedicates time to the Current Initiatives’ The Laundry Project, which provides laundry services and materials to low-income families. Stuver has already organized seven fundraising events for the charity since arriving at Austin FC.

“We’re very proud of Brad and feel fortunate to have him and his wife Ashley as representatives of our Club,” said Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff. “He is a quality example of an athlete using their platform for good.”

Stuver was nominated for the MLS Works Humanitarian of the Year award in 2021, while being honored with the 4ATX Foundation Legend of the Year Award for his community work through soccer. The 31-year-old also participated in this year's South by Southwest Conference in Austin, speaking during the “Athlete Activism: Using Sport for Social Good" workshop.

The 2022 ESPYS will take place on Wednesday, July 20 at 8 pm ET and will air live on ABC. Proceeds from the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award benefit the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Brad Stuver Austin FC

Related Stories

Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union leapfrog NYCFC after Week 16
Austin FC stay in Supporters' Shield race after "awesome" comeback, another draw
Power Rankings: Austin FC, Real Salt Lake big movers after Week 15
More News
More News
Colorado Rapids send Nicolas Mezquida to Volos FC of Greece in permanent transfer
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids send Nicolas Mezquida to Volos FC of Greece in permanent transfer
FC Dallas turn Maarten Paes into permanent transfer from FC Utrecht
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas turn Maarten Paes into permanent transfer from FC Utrecht
Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union leapfrog NYCFC after Week 16
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union leapfrog NYCFC after Week 16
Austin FC's Brad Stuver nominated for 2022 ESPN Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award

Austin FC's Brad Stuver nominated for 2022 ESPN Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award
Atlanta United secure loan extension for Ronaldo Cisneros through end of 2022
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United secure loan extension for Ronaldo Cisneros through end of 2022
"Worldwide superstar": Lorenzo Insigne arrives at Toronto FC as Italian centerpiece 
National Writer: Charles Boehm

"Worldwide superstar": Lorenzo Insigne arrives at Toronto FC as Italian centerpiece 
More News
Video
Video
MLS NEXT Cup u15 Highlights: Sacramento Republic vs. New York Red Bulls | June 28, 2022
1:13

MLS NEXT Cup u15 Highlights: Sacramento Republic vs. New York Red Bulls | June 28, 2022
What A Save! Who is making their case for Goalkeeper of the Year?
1:14

What A Save! Who is making their case for Goalkeeper of the Year?
Lorenzo Insigne is here! Can he save Toronto's season?
4:11

Lorenzo Insigne is here! Can he save Toronto's season?
Gareth Bale to MLS! Does the Champions League winner make LAFC the MLS Cup favorite?
1:18:45

Gareth Bale to MLS! Does the Champions League winner make LAFC the MLS Cup favorite?
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!