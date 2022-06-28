Austin FC's Brad Stuver nominated for 2022 ESPN Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award

ESPN nominated the 31-year-old for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, along with Anthony Barr of the Minnesota Vikings, Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals, and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In addition to being a founding board member of Equality Texas, the largest LGBTQIA+ advocacy nonprofit in Texas, Stuver is an ambassador for Athlete Ally, an organization that promotes LGBTQIA+ equality in sports.

“It’s an honor to be named a finalist for this prestigious award,” said Stuver through a club statement. “I’ve been fortunate to be able to use my platform as a professional athlete to speak and act on issues close to my heart, and I’m excited to share this moment with other fantastic athletes who have done the same.”

He also dedicates time to the Current Initiatives’ The Laundry Project, which provides laundry services and materials to low-income families. Stuver has already organized seven fundraising events for the charity since arriving at Austin FC.