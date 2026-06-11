Cup Dreams

Son Heung-Min carries South Korea's dreams into World Cup

Justin Ruderman

Following an iconic stint with Tottenham Hotspur, Son Heung-Min became the most expensive signing in MLS history last summer when LAFC acquired the superstar forward for reportedly up to $26.5 million.

Son has since taken MLS by storm, forming a dynamic partnership with Denis Bouanga as LAFC have challenged for trophies. And he’s shown no signs of slowing down in 2026, posting an MLS-best nine assists at the FIFA World Cup break.

As South Korea face Czechia on the opening day of the tournament, Son is the Taeguk Warriors' all-time appearance leader (145) and has scored the second-most goals in his country's history (56).

What does Son have up his sleeve during his fourth World Cup? Check out his full Cup Dreams episode to learn more.

Justin Ruderman -
@JustinRuderman_
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