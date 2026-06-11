Son Heung-Min carries South Korea's dreams into World Cup

Following an iconic stint with Tottenham Hotspur, Son Heung-Min became the most expensive signing in MLS history last summer when LAFC acquired the superstar forward for reportedly up to $26.5 million.

Son has since taken MLS by storm, forming a dynamic partnership with Denis Bouanga as LAFC have challenged for trophies. And he’s shown no signs of slowing down in 2026, posting an MLS-best nine assists at the FIFA World Cup break.

As South Korea face Czechia on the opening day of the tournament, Son is the Taeguk Warriors' all-time appearance leader (145) and has scored the second-most goals in his country's history (56).