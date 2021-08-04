Austin FC ready for intense first Texas derby: "We expect it to be heated"

“It brings another element – an on-field intensity, as well as an off-field intensity,” Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said in his media availability Tuesday. “Those things tend to merge and start to really spark and drive what the derbies can become. We hope this one with Houston, as well as the one with Dallas, is full of big moments.”

And now they’re ready for another important first: their first derby match when the expansion side hosts Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday night at Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Austin FC have checked off several firsts during their inaugural MLS season – first match, first goal, first win, first home match.

Wolff said he’s hammered home the differences of a derby match at training on Monday and Tuesday when his players looked for calls in spirited scrimmages.

“You have to let plays go because that’s what it’s going to be like,” Wolff said. “There’s going to be physicality, there’s going to be intensity and again it’s our first one of these.”

Austin will be buoyed by what should be another raucous home crowd in a match where both teams currently sit below the Western Conference's playoff line and are desperate for points.

“We expect it to be heated,” Wolff said. “They’re obviously needing points just like we are. We’re the home team and they’re a good side, so it will be a competitive, spirited game. I’m sure of that.”

While the atmosphere at Q2 Stadium has been second to none, Austin FC have struggled to turn that into points, winning just one of their first six home games (1W-3L-2D record). Austin are last in MLS with 10 goals scored and last in the Western Conference with 13 points.

Houston have won just three of their first 16 games, but are tied with Nashville SC with a league-high nine draws.