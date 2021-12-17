Austin FC re-sign winger Jared Stroud

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Austin FC have re-signed winger Jared Stroud to a one-year contract, the club announced Friday. Austin have club options through the 2024 season as part of the deal.

Stroud, 25, had a goal and four assists in 22 appearances (13 starts) during Austin's inaugural campaign. The New Jersey native was selected in the 2020 Expansion Draft after beginning his career with the New York Red Bulls, where he had two assists in 20 MLS matches (11 starts). He excelled with RBNY II in the USL Championship, with 22 goals and 19 assists in 68 appearances.