Austin FC re-sign winger Jared Stroud

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
Austin FC have re-signed winger Jared Stroud to a one-year contract, the club announced Friday. Austin have club options through the 2024 season as part of the deal.
Stroud, 25, had a goal and four assists in 22 appearances (13 starts) during Austin's inaugural campaign. The New Jersey native was selected in the 2020 Expansion Draft after beginning his career with the New York Red Bulls, where he had two assists in 20 MLS matches (11 starts). He excelled with RBNY II in the USL Championship, with 22 goals and 19 assists in 68 appearances.
"We’re very happy to have Jared back for the 2022 season,” sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a club statement. “He’s a motivated player with a lot of potential, and we look forward to seeing him take a big step forward in his career next season.”
Stroud returning gives head coach Josh Wolff another quality option on either wing for the club's preferred 4-3-3 formation, alongside the likes of Cecilio Dominguez, Diego Fagundez, Jon Gallagher and Rodney Redes.
“I’m really excited to be back at the club and in the city of Austin,” Stroud said. “This is the best club, in the best city, with the best fans in MLS and I’m excited to get back and help move the standard forward.”