Austin FC owner Matthew McConaughey answers: What is a minister of culture?

The moniker fits McConaughey quite well, a nebulous term that we aren't entirely sure what it means, but it just feels right for the Hollywood megastar. So why not ask the man himself what, exactly, one does as minister of culture.

“For a team that’s going to be representing the city of Austin, I need to be there as someone who knows Austin really well, that the two are mirror images of each other," McConaughey said on a virtual press conference. "The team, the product we put on the pitch and the fan experience in that stadium. My goal, as minister of culture, is trying to align (the two). When you take a snapshot above Q2 Stadium on any given night that we play, you should be able to see in the crowd the diversity, creative colors and vibrancy of Austin, Texas.”