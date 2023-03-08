CCL shocker: Austin FC upset by Haiti's Violette AC in Round of 16

Austin FC ’s Concacaf Champions League debut quickly turned into a nightmare Tuesday night, losing 3-0 to Haitian side Violette AC in their Round of 16 first-leg match.

The away clash, played in the Dominican Republic due to safety concerns, saw Austin's heavily-rotated XI undone by a familiar sequence on three separate occasions: Violette winger Roberto Louima attacking the backline’s right side before finding striker Miche-Naider Chéry centrally.

Chéry finished thunderous headers in the 13th and 39th minutes, beating Austin center back Amro Tarek in the air on both occasions after Louima’s speed caused problems. Then Tarek scored a head-in-hands own goal in the 47th minute, mishitting an attempted clearance after Brad Stuver’s sprawling save on Chéry followed Louima’s deflected shot.

Adding injury to insult, Tarek was subbed off in the 66th minute after picking up a knock – compounding Austin’s worrisome backline health for league play and the all-decisive second leg on March 14 at Q2 Stadium.