Austin FC donating to local food bank for every goal scored

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Austin FC are off to a bright start on the pitch, with two wins from their first three matches in their inaugural MLS season. The expansion side have scored four goals so far and the more they score, the better it is for those Austinites in need.

The club partnered with H-E-B to donate $100 to the Central Texas Food Bank for every goal scored as part of the community kickback campaign. A running tally can be found here.

The mission of Central Texas Food Bank is to nourish hungry people and lead the community in the fight against hunger. Founded in 1981, the Food Bank provides food and grocery products through a network of nearly 300 Partner Agencies and nutrition programs, serving nearly 80,000 people every week. Headquartered in Austin, the Food Bank serves 21 counties in Central Texas, an area about twice the size of Massachusetts. For more information on the Food Bank and its programs, including how to donate and volunteer, visit their website.

