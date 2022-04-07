Austin FC Designated Player Cecilio Dominguez obtains green card

Dominguez was among Austin's first signing in the lead-up to the club's 2021 expansion season in MLS, joining from Argentine side Independiente as the club's first-ever Designated Player.

The 27-year-old Paraguayan started 29 of his 34 appearances last season, recording seven goals and dishing out four assists. He's started all four of his appearances for Austin this season, scoring two goals in 283 minutes as head coach Josh Wolff's side has taken eight points from their first five matches.