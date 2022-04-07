Austin FC Designated Player Cecilio Dominguez obtains green card

Austin FC attacker Cecilio Dominguez has obtained his green card and will no longer occupy an international roster slot beginning in 2023, the club announced Thursday.
Dominguez joins defenders Zan Kolmanic and Jhohan Romaña and forward Rodney Redes as Austin FC players who have received their green cards in recent months. That trio obtained their green cards in January and are permitted to occupy domestic player designations on the club's 2022 MLS roster and for subsequent seasons.
Dominguez was among Austin's first signing in the lead-up to the club's 2021 expansion season in MLS, joining from Argentine side Independiente as the club's first-ever Designated Player.
The 27-year-old Paraguayan started 29 of his 34 appearances last season, recording seven goals and dishing out four assists. He's started all four of his appearances for Austin this season, scoring two goals in 283 minutes as head coach Josh Wolff's side has taken eight points from their first five matches.