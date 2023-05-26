Austin FC center back Leo Väisänen out with knee injury

Leo V Austin

© Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

The injury-related hits keep on coming for Austin FC.

Head coach Josh Wolff confirmed to local reporters on Friday that center back Leo Väisänen is expected to miss at least two months after suffering a tear right LCL (knee) tear in their midweek US Open Cup defeat to Chicago Fire FC.

Väisänen’s injury comes as fellow center back Julio Cascante returns from an adductor strain that kept him sidelined for over two months. That injury proved especially troublesome, forcing Alex Ring to drop from midfield onto the Verde & Black’s backline.

The 25-year-old Finland international, who joined Austin this winter from Swedish side IF Elfsborg, has one assist across 12 league games (all starts). He’s been a hugely important signing after Ruben Gabrielsen returned to his native Norway in the offseason.

The timeline Wolff outlined could keep Väisänen out through the revamped Leagues Cup starting in late July, if not even longer. In the meantime, Ring, Cascante and Aleksandar Radovanovic are expected to carry the load in central defense. Radovanovic is on loan from Belgian side KV Kortrijk until June 30 with a transfer option.

Heading into Matchday 15, Austin are ninth in the Western Conference with a 4W-5L-4D record, rebounding as of late after a slow start. They made the Western Conference Final in 2022 before falling to LAFC.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Austin FC Leo Väisänen

Related Stories

US Open Cup: Chicago & RSL reach quarterfinals, Columbus & Charlotte exit
MLS early-season grades: How is your team performing?
Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati, LAFC vying for MLS supremacy
More News
More News
USA reach U-20 World Cup knockouts: Cade Cowell sparks Group B-topping win
FIFA U-20 World Cup

USA reach U-20 World Cup knockouts: Cade Cowell sparks Group B-topping win
Chicago Fire winger Chris Mueller out long-term with hip injury

Chicago Fire winger Chris Mueller out long-term with hip injury
Austin FC center back Leo Väisänen out with knee injury

Austin FC center back Leo Väisänen out with knee injury
Federico Bernardeschi out of Toronto FC's Matchday 15 squad

Federico Bernardeschi out of Toronto FC's Matchday 15 squad
Report: Former USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter in running for Swansea City job

Report: Former USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter in running for Swansea City job
Reports: Minnesota United striker Luis Amarilla could return to Ecuador
Transfer Tracker

Reports: Minnesota United striker Luis Amarilla could return to Ecuador
More News
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into Matchday 15 | Headlines
1:21

Top storylines heading into Matchday 15 | Headlines
Riqui Puig celebration vs. Giorgio Chiellini: El Trafico at its finest?
5:29
Extratime

Riqui Puig celebration vs. Giorgio Chiellini: El Trafico at its finest?
Rought patch: Are Seattle Sounders in trouble? 
4:15

Rought patch: Are Seattle Sounders in trouble? 
Ercan Kara comes good for Orlando City | Quicker Stats
0:52

Ercan Kara comes good for Orlando City | Quicker Stats
More Video