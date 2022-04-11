Austin FC boost playoff credentials with gutsy win over Minnesota United FC

It started with five-goal outputs against both FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF to start the season, the ten goals totaling the most by a team to open an MLS campaign. Compare that to 2021, when their tenth goal didn't come until July 1.

In 2022, though, they've come out with the look of a team that is ready to put last year behind them.

Austin ended that first year with 35 goals, the lowest total in MLS. They slogged through an early-season eight-match winless streak (4L-4D) during which they scored just two goals and were shut out six times. Their 13 away losses were tied with Chicago Fire FC for the most in the league.

"I think the goal settled us," Wolff said in his post-match press conference. "Prior to the goal, I wouldn't say we were as fluid and certainly as structured with our setup when we were finishing attacks. But the goal settled us, and fresh legs also helped us."

A major headline, however, that threatened to derail the team's focus occurred on Friday evening as MLS announced that winger Cecilio Dominguez, who had a brace in the season opener against Cincinnati, had been suspended indefinitely for "possible off-field misconduct" pending a league investigation.

Wolff stated that a possible timeframe for the return for the Paraguayan DP — and whether he plays another minute for the club at all — hadn't been discussed, mentioning that it was business as usual at the team's training ground in North Austin to get ready for the Loons.

"Sure, there was something that happened this week that, obviously, it affects our group to some degree, but that was never going to be an excuse," the Austin head coach said. "I told our guys when we met [that] the process that needs to take place will take place. We've got one hour to work in our training session, and everything we have going forward was going into preparing for this game [on Sunday]."