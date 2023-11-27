Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference Final dates, times & watch info

FC Cincinnati (1) vs. Columbus Crew (3)

Hell is Real! Whoever wins this Ohio rivalry bout will host MLS Cup, raising the stakes for a series that's ripe with star power and quality.

The Cucho Hernández show has fueled Columbus, who have gotten 4g/1a in four playoff games from the Colombian international. Their possession-heavy style, instilled by head coach Wilfried Nancy, also leans heavily on Aidan Morris and Darlington Nagbe in midfield. The Crew are coming off a road win over Orlando City SC (Conference Semifinal), having outlasted Atlanta United (Round One) in their first playoff test.